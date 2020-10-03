GDA issues tenders for affordable govt homes to be auctioned

ghaziabad: The Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) has now issued tenders for flats built by it to be auctioned on Saturday. Officials said that similar auctions will be conducted each Saturday. Meanwhile, the GDA on Friday publicised the auction of government affordable homes under Karnipuram Yojna area which are varying from sizes 90 to 152 square meters.

The rates has been fixed between Rs 49 to 63 lakhs Depending on the size of flat. Successful Applications will be considered for these units and the draws will be opened on the decided date, said a senior GDA officer.

Meanwhile, the GDA also celebrated the 151st birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. GDA vice-chairperson Kanchan Verma, paid honour to the Father of the Nation. The CEO along with GDA secretary Santosh Rai directed authority officials to implement theories of Mahatma Gandhi in their work culture so that benefits can be directly provided to general public and they get benefitted with various development schemes of the authority.