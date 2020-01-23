GDA extends payment duration of its flats under LIG, MIG categories

Ghaziabad: In a move which is aimed to benefit thousands of home buyers, the Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA), on Thursday, has extended the payment duration of instalments against its flats under LIG and MIG categories. Officials said that this will attract more buyers thus contributing towards generating more revenue to the authority.



"The board has decided to extend the payment duration of instalments to ten years which was earlier received in three years in 12 quarterly instalments. The move will not only benefit home buyers who are planning to buy their homes in these categories but will also fill up thousands of unsold properties," said Anita C Meshram, GDA Chairperson and commissioner of Meerut Zone.

Before the renewal, the successful candidates had to deposit 20 per cent of the cost of the flat, in cash or Bank draft, within two month from the date of issue of allotment letter. After the allotment, balance 80 per cent amount was payable in 12 quarterly instalments with 10.5 per cent interest within three years. GDA officials said that there are around 2,735 unsold properties in various residential projects of the authority.

The decision was taken in GDA's 155th board meeting held on Thursday. Detailing over the other key decisions taken up by the board, GDA Chairperson informed that the board has approved a CNG filling pump at NH-58 near Sadik Nagar. "Indraprastha Gas limited had applied opening two CNG pumps in Sihani Gate and Govindpuram areas. The board has approved a CNG pump filling pump in Sihani area while the other proposal has been placed for consideration in next board meeting," the chairperson added.

Among the other major decisions approved by the board includes approval of layout of vendor zone in Shakti Khand under Indirapuram area, appointment of home guards on contract basis for security and other purposes, eight towing cranes to be taken up from traffic police department on contract basis for traffic management and Rs 5 crores to Ghaziabad Municipal Corporation (GMC) for integrated traffic management system (ITMS).

The GDA board has also taken decision not to increase the land circle rates of Madhuban Bapudham enclave which will be taken up in the next board meeting. Among the 20 proposals placed before the board, 9 proposals were passed and 3 proposals were dropped. Rest of the proposals were referred to the state government for further consideration. The board has sent referred as proposal to Abolish construction of multiple units in single unit plots.

Along with the Chairperson, GDA VC Kanchan Verma, District Magistrate Ghaziabad Ajay Shankar Pandey, GDA secretary Santosh Kumar Rai and other senior officials remained present in the meeting.