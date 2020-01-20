GDA demolishes 14 illegal shops, seals a farmhouse

Ghaziabad: Continuing their drive against illegal constructions in the city, Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA), on Monday, razed 14 illegal shops and sealed a farm house in Modinagar area over non-payment of dues.

As per a senior GDA officer, the demolition and sealing drive was carried out in Modinagar and Muradnagar area. "On Monday, GDA team under the supervision of R K Singh, in-charge of enforcement zone-II, along with heavy police force and PAC team carried out demolition drive of illegal construction in the area. The GDA team demolished 14 shops at Dasna Jail road which were constructed illegally without getting a map approval from Authority. Even after issuing several notices in past, the construction work was underway," said a senior GDA officer.

Apart from this, the uthority also sealed a farm house over non-payment of dues. "A farm house under the name of B R farm house in Modinagar which was being operated illegally was also sealed by the team," the officer added.

Meanwhile, GDA will also start an intensified demolition drive against all identified illegal structures and buildings across the city from January 27. Officials said that GDA has identified around 954 illegal structures in the city and demolition notices have been served to the owners. "The Authority this time will hire a private agency to undertake demolition drive and the cost of demolition will be recovered by the defaulters," an official said.