GDA announces plans to reduce dev charges in 3 spots of the dist by 1/3rd

Noida: In a major relief to real estate developers, the Ghaziabad development authority (GDA) has announced to reduce development charges in three areas of the district by one third. Officials said that the development charge is what levied on passing of map layouts of housing projects.



The proposal was placed before GDA Board which had approved it in its 157th board meeting held on Saturday. The meeting was chaired by GDA chairperson and Commissioner Meerut Zone Anita C Meshram. GDA Vice-Chairperson Krishna Karunesh, district magistrate Ghaziabad Ajay Shanker Pandey, GDA secretary Santosh Kumar Rai and senior authority officials also remained present in the meeting held on Saturday.

GDA chairperson Anita C Meshram said that the development charges in Muradnagar, Modinagar and Loni area have been slashed from Rs 3,314 to Rs 1,200, while for rest of the areas in the district, the development charges will remain same.

Other major decision taken up by the board include hiking of per unit cost of dwelling units under affordable Samajwadi Awas Yojna by 15 per cent while over all cost of flats under PMAY have been increased to Rs 6 lakh from Rs 4.50 lakh. "The board has decided to revise the rates on affordable housing scheme. The additional cost will be borne by the beneficiary while for those who have previously allotted the houses will not be affected. The price hike will be on new allottees," Meshram added. A total of 21 proposals were tabled in the board meeting out of which 18 proposals were approved by the board.