GDA allots eight industrial plots

ghaziabad: Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) on Friday allotted eight industrial plots of varied sizes under various development schemes of the authority.



Officials said that in order to attract more investors, the authority will conduct draw to allot left over property each Friday except holidays, said officials.

A senior officer informed that the eight plots are from Madhuban Bapudham scheme and Indraprastha scheme and the draw for the same was opened at Hindi Bhawan in Lohia Nagar area of Ghaziabad.

"The Authority aims to generate revenue of Rs 8 crores by allotment of these plots," the said officer.