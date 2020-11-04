GB Pant college students begin hunger strike

new delhi: A Students of GB Pant Engineering College here began a hunger strike on Tuesday demanding inclusion of the institute in the admission counselling after it was dropped by Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University from the list.



The students, who have been protesting outside Vikas Sadan in north Delhi since Monday and also spent the night there, claimed that they will not call off the strike till the order is revoked.

Former Delhi BJP president Vijay Goel also visited the students who are sitting on protest. BJP spokesperson Harish Khurana, Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) President Akshay Dahiya and ABVP secretary Siddharth Yadav accompanied him.

"Five of us are sitting on a hunger strike while other students will continue with the protest. We will not move from here till our demands are met. They cannot play with our future by taking any random decision overnight," said one of the students on hunger strike.

The Delhi Cabinet had last year in March approved construction of an integrated campus of GB Pant Engineering College (GBPEC) and Polytechnic at Okhla Industrial Estate at an estimated cost of over

Rs 520 crore.