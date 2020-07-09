GB Nagar Police set up Family Dispute Resolution clinic

Greater Noida: In a bid to curb cases of domestic violence among married couples, the Gautam Buddh Nagar police have set up a Family Dispute Resolution (FDR) clinic at Knowledge Park police station in Greater Noida on Wednesday. Officials said that counselling will be provided on the nature of the complaints so that adequate solution is sought without the registration of an FIR.

According to the police, there has been a rise in distress calls related to domestic violence during the lockdown. Many of these complaints are due to lockdown woes and business losses.

"All the residents of Noida and Greater Noida can avail counselling sessions if they feel any dispute in their relationship. Proper counselling will be provided by specialists so that a longer solution can be sought rather than registering an FIR," said a senior police officer. The clinic was started through video conferencing at the police commissionerate office in Sector 108, Noida. It will now begin operations with three faculty members from the legal, psychiatry and psychology departments of Sharda University and Hospital and police personnel.