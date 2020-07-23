GB Nagar officials hold testing drives in high-rise societies

Greater Noida: As a spurt of positive COVID-19 cases has been seen in high-rise residential societies around Noida and Greater Noida, the district administration is now carrying out extensive antigen testing including on weekends during when a total lockdown is in place. As per officials, so far, 6,297 people have got themselves tested and 84 of them were



positive. The test camps have been conducted in 42 group housing societies of Greater Noida West.

"Tests at these camps are free and anyone can get tested. The report takes nearly half an hour to come out. Proper social distancing and other precautionary measures are being taken. Similarly, Antigen Rapid Test Camp will be conducted in other societies as well," said officials.

On Wednesday, antigen tests were conducted in two societies — Royal Nest, Techzone-4 and Exotica Dreamville in Sector-16C. "A total of 298 people including residents and maintenance staff got tested in camps and no one was detected COVID-19 positive," the officer added. Noida Extension Flat Owner's Welfare Association (NEFOWA) has taken up this initiative along with district administration and their members are volunteering at these camps. NEFOWA President Abhishek Kumar appealed to all residents to come forward in large numbers to get themselves tested. Also all maintenance staff, housekeeping staff and security guards should be tested, he added.