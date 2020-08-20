GB Nagar conducts over 1.5L Covid tests so far

Noida: In its effort to increase testing, the Gautam Buddh Nagar district has so far conducted 1,55,000 sample tests through rapid antigen and RT-PCR. Officials said that



on an average between 3,000-4,000 samples are tested daily in the district.

While detailing over the testing of samples being done in the district, Suhas LY, district magistrate, GB Nagar said that the administration is organising 12 health camps daily at all the CHC and PHC centres around the district.

"Around 2,000 antigen tests and over a thousand RT-PCR tests are being conducted every day in the district. The state government has set up a target to conduct 540 RT-PCR tests daily for GB Nagar district but in order to detect more cases and start their treatment at the earliest, we have extended the target to 1,000 RT-PCR tests daily," said Suhas.

"A total of 12 health camps are already functional at all the four CHC — Bisrakh, Dankaur, Jewar and Dadri where people with symptoms can come to get themselves checked. Along with this fever clinics at all the private hospitals around the district have also been set up. These fever clinics help us for early detection of patients with symptoms and their tests are conducted. With advanced medical facilities as compared to adjoining districts, patients from nearby districts also coming up for treatment," he added.