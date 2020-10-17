GB Nagar administration, police launch government drive for women's safety

Noida: Following directions from Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh Government, the Gautam Buddh Nagar administration and police launched a government campaign, focusing on women's safety, to ensure a secure environment for women.



The 'Mission Shakti' campaign — which will run from October 17-25 in its first phase will involve awareness programmes. Senior IAS officer, Ritu Maheshwari, who has been appointed as Nodal officer for the campaign in GB Nagar, flagged off a LED van from DM camp office in sector 27 of Noida on Saturday.

While addressing media, Maheshwari said that the mission is focused to make women aware of their rights and all the government run schemes for their welfare must be properly passed on to them. "All the department under administration as well as police will prepare a coordinated plan to implement the mission. They will ensure that the information must be properly conveyed to people of all segment," she said.

"Cops at police station will also be trained so that they remain sensitive while dealing with cases of crime against women," Maheshwari added.