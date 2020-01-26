Gautam Buddh Nagar celebrates Republic Day
G B Nagar: Widespread celebrations were witnessed on the occasion of 71st Republic Day celebration on Sunday at Gautam Buddh Nagar district with its first police commissioner Alok Singh, along with cabinet minister Suresh Rana hosting flag at the district police lines in Surajpur area of Greater Noida.
Speaking on the occasion, commissioner of police Alok Singh said that the day is in itself important for the district as this is its first Republic Day celebrations after implementation of the commissionerate system which came into force on January 14.
"We aim at providing smart policing and safe environment for industrialists and citizens. The day is also important as the legendary .303 rifles which were in action from the British-era have been put to rest by the Uttar Pradesh police. Gautam Buddh Nagar district has 558 such rifles which will now be decommissioned," said Singh.
The flag hoisting was followed by a parade, various cultural programmes by school students and RWAs and honouring of 12 police officers with the Commendation Disc by the Uttar Pradesh police for their exemplary service.
Similar celebrations were organised by all the three authorities- Noida, Greater Noida and Yamuna Expressway and Gautam Buddh Nagar district administration as well. Greater Noida authority chief executive officer (CEO) Narendra Bhooshan, started the celebrations by hosting the national flag at the authority's office. Students of various schools participated in cultural dance, patriotic singing and poetry competition.
Noida authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari inaugurate a free public urinal near golf course Metro Station at DSC road after performing the flag hosting ceremony.
