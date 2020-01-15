Gaurav Chandel's car recovered by police in Gzb

Greater Noida: In a major breakthrough in the robbery and murder case of a Gaur City resident who was killed by unidentified robbers on the night of January 6 while he was heading towards his home from office near Parthla Chowk, Police, on Wednesday, recovered the 'Kia Seltos Car' that belonged to the victim and was taken away by robbers after they shot him dead.



Gaurav Chandel, a resident of Gaur city 5th Avenue, was returning from work on the night of January 6 when he was shot two bullets in his head and his car, mobile phone, laptop and other belongings were robbed. Police had been looking for the stolen vehicle and criminals who were involved in the incident but they failed to trace any of them even eight days past the incident.

However, on Wednesday morning, police recovered Chandel's car after getting information from a retired policemen which was found parked along the roadside

in Akash Nagar residential colony in Masuri area of Ghaziabad.

"A resident of area spotted car and informed police. The car was parked there from past few days but no one saw the unknown man who parked the car. We are trying to get into CCTV footage of nearby area to identity the criminals," said Naresh Kumar Singh, Station House Officer of Masuri police station.

The officer further said that the car had no number plate on it. "Police identified the car through a Gaur city parking sticker which mentioned car's registration number and fast tag. We have informed the concerned police station about the missing car and will investigate to find out how the car reached here," added Singh.

With the car being recovered now, cops from Gautam Buddh Nagar police are expecting to make the arrest soon. Meanwhile both the Ghaziabad as well as Gautam Buddh Nagar police are now probing the case.