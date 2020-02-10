Gargi students stage protest in campus, meet principal

New Delhi: Days after few students of Gargi College alleged that some "drunken men" -- said to be pro-CAA demonstrators -- misbehaved with them inside the campus, the students staged a protest inside the college campus on Monday.

The students of the women's College, affiliated to Delhi University and situated in the South Delhi, had alleged that on February 6 some drunken men reportedly entered college and manhandled the students.

It happened on Day 3 of the annual festival 'Reverie'. The students gathered inside the college against the management, however, soon after the protest started and the number of students reached between 1,500-2,000, a meeting was called with the students.

The students told IANS that they held a meeting with the management.

"We have put our demands before the management. The principal and proctor have asked for an hour. We are now waiting for their response," a student told IANS, adding they are continuing the protest.

The college principal and the proctor remained unavailable for any comments.

Few teachers have also came out in support of the protesting students. Speaking about the incident on February 6, a second-year student said, "Taking advantage of the crowd, the men followed girls everywhere and groped them. They made girls uncomfortable."

The girls said they were manhandled, molested and sexually assaulted. Meanwhile, the National Commission for women has taken cognizance in the matter and a team has also visited the campus to record statement of the students.

Swati Maliwal, the Delhi Commission for Women chief, will also visit the college today.

The matter has reached the Parliament as well with Aam Aadmi Party's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh giving a zero hour notice in the Upper House over the incident.

The Gargi College was established in 1967 and has currently been awarded Grade-'A' by NAAC. It has about 4,000 students on its rolls.