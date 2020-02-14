Gargi molestation: HC agrees to hear plea seeking CBI probe

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has agreed to hear on Monday a plea filed by Advocate M.L. Sharma seeking CBI monitored probe in the Gargi molestation incident.

Sharma on Friday made an urgent mentioning before a division bench of the high court presided by Justices G.S. Sistani and C. Harishankar.

Sharma said, "Till today nothing has been done. On 9th they registered an FIR, they arrested 10 persons just two days back."

The bench enquired, "What's the urgency?" Responding to the same, he said, "They will destroy the evidence."

The advocate had on Thursday moved the Delhi High Court seeking court-monitored CBI probe into the alleged molestation of female students during the annual cultural festival at the Gargi College here last week.

Sharma had filed a similar petition before the Supreme Court but was asked to move the Delhi High Court. He moved the court pursuant to the directions of the apex court.

In his plea sought court's direction to the investigating agency to probe, siege all video, CCTV recording of cameras surrounding Gargi campus (inside and outside), arrest to the all accused person, including the political leaders behind this planned criminal conspiracy, and file their report before this Hon'ble court for further action and prosecution u/s 354 & 376/511 r.w. 120-B of IPC to provide complete justice to the girl student who are victim of such heinous crime.

A Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice S.A. Bobde and comprising Justices B.R. Gavai and Surya Kant, earlier in the day, declined to hear his plea and asked him to move the plea before the Delhi High Court.

Sharma had contended that he apprehended the electronic evidence connected with the matter might be destroyed or tampered meanwhile.

The bench observed that the Delhi High Court could pass order similar in the nature to the Telangana High Court, where the court directed to preserve the electronic evidence in the police encounter case.