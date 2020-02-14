Gargi College molestation case: Court grants bail to 10 accused

New Delhi: A Delhi court granted bail to 10 accused in connection with the alleged molestation of students during Gargi College cultural fest. The Delhi Police had arrested them on February 13. Earlier on February 13, the 10 were produced at Saket district court where the magistrate sent them to Tihar Jail under judicial custody for 14 days.



According to Delhi Police official, they have arrested 14 people in the case including Delhi University students. On Wednesday, 10 people were arrested whereas on Thursday two more accused were nabbed. Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Parvinder Singh said that they have arrested two more persons on Friday. Both are aged 19 years.

"During the investigation, we caught them with the help of CCTV footages and videos of barging into the college premises by damaging a gate," police said. According to investigators they have scanned over 30 CCTV footages of the incident. In only two CCTV cameras the incident of barging was caught," an investigator said.

The investigators do not have any video or CCTV footage of the molestation incident. "We have asked students that if they have any videos do share with us," police said. During the investigation, they also received three videos but it was also of accused entering Gargi college.

The investigators said that none of the accused had passes for the feast. Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Atul Kumar Thakur said that over 11 police teams were looking at the technical details available and also visiting various sites in NCR to identify the suspects and investigate the case.

Several students from Delhi University's Gargi College alleged they were sexually harassed by a group of outsiders during their annual college fest 'Reverie'. The testimonies, shared across social media platforms, also blamed the administration for inaction.