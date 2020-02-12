Gargi College incident: 10 arrested in connection with molestation of women

New Delhi: Ten people, most of them Delhi University students were arrested on Wednesday in connection with the alleged molestation of students during a cultural festival at the all-women Gargi College here last week, police said.



Over 11 police teams were looking at the technical details available and also visiting various sites in NCR to identify the suspects and investigate the case, they said. Many people are being questioned and multiple suspects have been identified, the police said. The Delhi Police on February 10 registered a case in connection with the incident.

A group of men had broken into the institute during the 'Riverie' fest on February 6 and allegedly groped, harassed and molested the attendees.

Meanwhile, students of Delhi University's Gargi college on Wednesday continued their strike protesting against the mass molestation that took place inside the college campus during a fest. The strike that entered the third day has sought an apology from the administration and the budget allocation of the fest for 2019 and 2020. Delhi Police has said that the college administration is at fault.

The Police said that they have examined 23 CCTV footage. "Three of them are focused on the ground where the festival was on. Initial probe suggests that the college was at fault, the college authorities had not informed police about the festival," said a statement from the Delhi Police. Further investigation is going on. Delhi University has issued an advisory to all principals to ensure safety of women employees and students.

Meanwhile, the students of Delhi University have demanded the resignation of the college principal and burnt her effigy on Tuesday. Gargi students, however, calling the police investigation a big win said, "In a big win for the students, the police started investigating the case and have set up a base in the college itself."

The students also took part in a General Body Meeting (GBM) to formulate

a high functioning Fact-Finding Committee (FFC) that would investigate the events prior to reverie, what happened at the fest, specific complaints against the administration and the organising committee of Reverie.

"FFC has to submit its report by February 15," said the statement from girls at the university. The students have also been boycotting their classes. The students have emphasised that the principal writes everything in writing. "We want all our demands given to us in writing and signed," said the students. The students have said they will continue the strike till all their demands are met.