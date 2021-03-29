Gangster who fled after GTB shootout killed in encounter

New Delhi: Two days after he escaped from police custody following a shootout at the GTB Hospital here, gangster Kuldeep Mann alias Fajja was shot dead by a team of the Special Cell on Sunday in a police encounter at a house in Rohini, where the Gogi gang member was suspected to be hiding.



As per police, a tip-off was received on Saturday about Kuldeep's hideout in Rohini.

"At about 9:30 pm on the basis of the information, one accused Bhupinder Mann alias Bhuttan was apprehended, who disclosed that he has harbored the absconding criminal Kuldeep alias Fajja in Rohini," police said.

Following this, on Sunday, a team of the New Delhi Range of Special Cell raided a flat inside Tulsi Apartment in Sector 14 at Rohini where Kuldeep had been hiding.

"On seeing the police party, Kuldeep alias Fajja started firing indiscriminately at the police party," said DCP (Special Cell) Pramod Kushwah, adding that after this the police team also fired in self-defence and in the ensuing exchange of fire, Kuldeep, was injured.

Later, he was rushed to Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital, where he was subsequently declared brought dead.

Kuldeep was a close aide of jailed gangster and one of Delhi's most wanted criminal Jitender Maan alias Gogi, who was arrested last year along with his three accomplices, including Kuldeep, by the Special Cell from Gurgaon's MAPSKO Casabella Apartments after being accused of running an extortion racket.

At around 11:35 am on Thursday, gangster Kuldeep, involved in several cases of murder and extortion, was brought for OPD treatment at GTB Hospital from the Mandoli Jail but while returning after getting the treatment to board the ambulance, at around 12:15 pm, several of his aides, around 10 of them, wielding firearms attacked the police team, belonging to the 3rd battalion of Delhi Armed Forces, following which a shootout ensued between them and the assailants.

In the crossfire, one of the aides, Ankesh, was shot dead while another assailant, Ravi, got injured, police had said, adding that as a result, Kuldeep managed to flee the spot.

Eyewitnesses to the shooting at the hospital had said that the injured gang member was brought in for treatment and in the commotion, Kuldeep had managed to escape on a motorcycle. Later, police officials reportedly confirmed that he had stolen the two-wheeler from outside the hospital premises.