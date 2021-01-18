Gangster Rohit Choudhary's close associate arrested

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police Crime Branch on Sunday said it had arrested a 31-year-old aide of gangster Rohit Choud-hary who has been involved in several cases of land grabbing, firing and extortion in the capi-tal in the past.Notably, the associate, identified as one Prabhat alias Prabhati, a resident of Dhol-pur in Rajasthan, also stands accused of arranging for a For-tuner to be made bullet-proof for Choudhary to carry out his criminal activities.The Delhi Police had declared a reward of Rs 25,000 on his arrest.

According to police, on the intervening night of June 28 and 29 last year, some of the associates of the gangster, including Prabhat and other local goons wielding weapons and sticks allegedly threatened the complainant, one Rajender Singh to vacate his plot and also fired in the air."On this, a case under rel-evant sections of the IPC and Arms Act was registered after at the Fatehpur Beri Police Sta-tion after which investigation of the case was transferred to the Crime Branch on October 20 as the probe of a MCOCA case registered against the crime syndicate of gangster Choudhary is being carried out by ACP STF/Crime Branch," ACP Shibesh Singh, Crime Branch, said.During the course of the investigation, accused Prab-hat's name cropped up as being actively involved in the particu-lar incident, police said.

As per police, the 31-year-old came to Delhi in 2009 after which he started working as a security guard at a PG in Chat-tarpur here."During working at the PG, he came in contact with dreaded criminal Rohit Choudhary and in 2011, he started working on the direc-tions of Rohit Choudhary for collecting illegal money. He also invested money with Rohit Choudhary in stone min-ing in Dholpur," ACP Singh said.Prabhat, on the direc-tions of Choudhary, also got a Fortuner car modified and made it bullet-proof which was then used by Choudhary for committing crimes and other illegal acts, police said. "...Prabhat has contested the local body election in his vil-lage Khanpur Meena in Rajas-than on the directions of Rohit Choudhary and spent a huge amount of Rs 20 to 25 lakh which was provided to him by Choudhary," ACP Singh added.