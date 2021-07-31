Gangster 'Kala Jathedi' arrested: Special Cell

New Delhi: Special Cell on Friday arrested Delhi's top gangster Sandeep alias Kala Jathedi from Saharanpur. Earlier, it was being claimed that he was operating from abroad.



Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Manishi Chandra said he was involved in several cases in Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan and other states. A native of Sonipat, Jathedi's name cropped up in a high profile murder case of Sagar Dhankar at Chhatrasal stadium. Wrestler Sushil Kumar was arrested in the case along with his associates. Police claimed that Kumar thrashed him and his friend Sonu Mahal who was a relative of Kala Jathedi.

Jathedi was also the main conspirator behind the shootout at GTB Hospital to free his associate, Kuldeep Fajja, who was later killed by the Special Cell in an encounter.