Gangster, aide wanted in several cases, caught

New delhi: Crime Branch on Thursday arrested a gangster and his accomplice wanted in several cases after an encounter with police at Bhairon Marg in Central Delhi's Pragati Maidan area.



The accused was identified as Rohit Choudhary. He was carrying a reward of Rs 4 lakh on his arrest while his accomplice, Parveen alias Titu was carrying a reward of Rs 2 lakh. Both accused were wanted in cases of MCOCA, murder, attempt to murder and other cases of robbery as well.

The two suffered injuries in the legs during the encounter and were taken to hospital. This was the first time that a Delhi Police woman personnel was part of the encounter team.

Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Shibesh Singh said on intervening night of March 24-25, on the basis of information, the team laid trap near Bhairon Mandir at Bhairon Road and laid a trap. At about 04:45 am, one blue-coloured car was spotted coming towards the police barricade," Singh said.

On seeing the road blocked by the police, the car crashed into the barricades and stopped. As the police party tried to reach the car, occupants of the car fired at the police but fortunately the officers were saved due to the bullet-proof jackets.

Police retaliated and fired at the accused persons, in which both accused got shot in their legs and fell down on the ground. "During the cross-firing, a shot hit the bullet-proof jacket of ACP Pankaj. Another bullet fired by gangster and his associate hit the bullet-proof jacket of Sub-Inspector Priyanka, the first Delhi Police woman personnel to be part of an encounter team," the officer said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (crime) Bhisham Singh said accused Rohit Choudhary formed an organised crime syndicate along with his gang members.

"Choudhary is the mastermind in each of the cases against him. He has done all the illegal activities with the object of gaining pecuniary benefit," he said.