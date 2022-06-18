Gangajal to reach Greater Noida residents soon

noida: The work on much-awaited Ganga water project will soon get resumed as farmers have now agreed with the Greater Noida Authority to start development work in Palla village, which was stuck for last six months due to farmers' protest over their varied demands.



On Thursday, Greater Noida Authority's Additional CEO Aditi Singh held a meeting with the protesting farmers. In the meeting, Singh appealed to the farmers to allow the Gangajal project to be completed keeping in view the need of lakhs of Greater Noida residents.

The farmers put forth their demands before senior authority officials, which included construction of a main road connecting Palla village to Dadri railway station, construction of community center and construction of gymnasium. At the same time, the farmers also demanded 64.7 per cent additional compensation, 10 per cent population plot, free Gangajal to the residents of Palla village and employment to local

youth.

While the ACEO assured to fulfill their demands related to the infrastructural development works demands soon, the farmers agreed that as soon as the construction of these development works starts, the Gangajal project will also be allowed to be completed. While addressing the demands of increased compensation, the senior official said that these demands are related to the policy decision.

"A proper decision will be taken on these demands in consultation with senior officers and the government. We have asked the farmers to submit separate applications for all these demands," Singh said.

The 85 cusecs of Gangajal project of the Authority for supplying Ganga water to the residents of Greater Noida is in the final stages of completion. 85 cusecs of Ganga water from Upper Ganga Canal (Hapur) reached the WTP of Palla in December 2021 through the initial treatment plant at

Dehra.

The residents of Greater Noida have been hoping that Gangajal will reach their homes soon, but some farmers have been sitting on protest for the last six months at the WTP located in Palla, due to which the Gangajal project under construction for Greater Noida residents got stuck.