Gang of highway robbers busted, two arrested

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Sunday busted gang who used to rob people after offering them lift in a car in South West Delhi area. The investigators said that the gang used to change the number plate of the car in order to avoid police detection.



Police identified the accused as Alim Khan (27), a private cab driver and Faizel (25).

He is unemployed and his father is the Pradhan of the village.

Both the accused are natives of Mewat. They were arrested near Radisson Blu Hotel, NH-8.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (South West) Ingit Pratap Singh said that on December 5, 2019, the complaint in the case informed them that someone has snatched the mobile phone and money of the caller and dropped him near Shankar Chowk, Gurgaon.

"The complainant told us that he picked a cab from Mahipalpur Chowk for Shankar Chowk, wherein 3 to 4 persons were already in the car. He also boarded in the car and when the car crossed the border they forcefully took his mobile phone and Rs 8,000 and left him near Shankar Chowk," said Singh, adding that he noted down the registration number of the car.

Additional DCP further said that the team under command of inspector Sanjeev Kumar (SHO, Vasant Kunj South) collected the dump data of the entire route of the crime wherein more than 25 thousand calls were thoroughly scrutinized.

According to police, the team scanned CCTV footage of the ATM booth in Gurugram from where accused persons withdrew money from the victim's debit card and its nearby area.

Later the team found some suspicious phone numbers.

The technical analysis of these numbers led to the arrest of the criminals.