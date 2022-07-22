Gang of cheats extorting crores using loan app associated with China busted, say Delhi Police

New Delhi: The district cyber unit (Outer North) of the Delhi Police has busted a gang of cyber cheats who were extorting money from innocent people in association with loan application created by Chinese associates, the officials informed on Wednesday.

Police have arrested four accused identified as Anil (24), Alok Sharma (24), Avnish (22) and, Kannan (35) all are residents of Delhi, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Brijendra Kumar Singh mentioned. Interestingly, a similar case was reported by Millenium Post a few months back.

According to the officials, a complaint was received on July 14 on the NCRP alleging that after getting lured through an advertisement on Facebook regarding a hassle-free loan of Rs 50,000, he downloaded a loan app in the name of "on stream". While downloading this app, they prompted for an access to his contact, gallery etc to which he acceded. Later, they only granted a loan of Rs 6,870 and started harassing him using his contacts and photographs in the gallery of his mobile. Till now, the victim has paid Rs 1 lakh to them but they are still sending him very derogatory messages to pay more, Singh said.

During the investigation, the culprits were traced in Dwarka. It was noticed that a huge call centre on the 1st, 3rd and 4th floor of a building in Dwarka Sector 7 is being run for the last two years in the name of Fly High Global Services and Technology.

A raid was conducted and it was found that the whole syndicate was being run by employing 134 female telecallers, 15 male callers, and three team leaders by the owner Anil Kumar who is a resident of Dwarka Sec-3, New Delhi, DCP Outernorth also said.

During the interrogation, it was revealed that they purchased 300 SIM cards by raising a firm in the name of Silpani International by sending derogatory WhatsApp messages to compel victims give in to their extortion threats. 200 SIM cards were termed as spam and they discarded those.

They in association with Chinese loan app firms conducting recovery in India and extorted huge money from innocent victims. So far, they have siphoned an amount of Rs 10 crore to two Chinese associates named Albert and Trey and received Rs 3 crore as commission since March 2021, Singh confirmed.

The telecallers used to threaten the victims by send ing chats with derogatory remarks morphing photographs of victims and their relatives, even photographs from Aadhaar cards and PAN cards, DCP added.