Gang of cheats busted: Delhi Police

New Delhi: Delhi Police on Tuesday said that they have busted a gang of cheats involved in awarding of fake tender for issuing "One Nation One Ration Card". Two people including the mastermind of the gang were arrested from Coffee Home in Baba Kharak Singh Marg.



Police said that on February 6, the Ministry of Consumer Affairs had approached Parliament Street police station with the complaint that they have been receiving information regarding some fraudsters duping unsuspecting individuals in the name of awarding the contract for the issuance of plastic cards linked with Aadhar Card under the scheme "One Nation One Ration Card".

Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Eish Singhal said that on February 2, one Bhagwat Sahebaro Wayal approached the Ministry of Consumer Affairs and informed the officials about the fraud.

Sahebaro reported that one of his friends Sanjay Saligram Koche had informed him about 'One Nation One Ration Card' scheme of Ministry of Consumer Affairs under which Kalvin Pvt Ltd, FSS Pvt Ltd, Tannu Global, Mahindra MIT Com have been awarded the contract of printing "One Nation One Ration Card" for Maharashtra.

"The complainant further informed that Sanjay expressed his connections with Tannu Global and that he can get the work awarded to us. Sanjay somehow convinced them," DCP New Delhi said.

The complainant informed that he and his friends paid a large sum of money for facilitating the award of the said contract which could be to the tune of Rs 6 crore. "On the advice of the police, the complainant arranged a meeting at Coffee Home in Baba Kharak Singh Marg with the cheats," police said. Later the team of Parliament Street police station arrested the two accused. The accused were identified as Pratush Kumar Rana (38) who is believed to be the kingpin of the gang and his associate Vikash (25).