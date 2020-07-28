Gang of carjackers busted for flying to Delhi and driving stolen cars out

New Delhi: A band of carjackers from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, who had pooled their experience and resources to develop a neat trick to steal more than 500 luxury SUVs and sell it in different states, were busted by the Delhi Police, according to a statement issued on Monday.



The police have claimed that the accused found their way to Delhi by flight and then stole the cars from here before driving it to North East India and West Bengal and selling

them there.

The accused, identified as Rajeev Sharma, Mohammad Habibur Rehman and Sagar Roy, have purportedly confessed to having stolen the vehicles and police said, 10 stolen luxury cars, including SUVs, were recovered from them.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Monika Bharadwaj said that Sharma was arrested from the Kotwali area. Later all accused were nabbed from Delhi-UP. Sharma came in contact with one Hakim who used to steal vehicles from Delhi and sell them in Bihar and Kolkata. He also joined the gang and started committing theft with Yasir of Moradabad, Arif and Saurabh of Baghpat, UP and Ram Khilawan of Chapra, Bihar Ramu Yadav of Janta Bazar.

He also came in contact with Jumma Khan, the biggest receiver of stolen vehicles in North East India, Mujibur Rehman of Manipur and Sagar Rai both are also the receiver of stolen vehicles and further sell the same in Imphal

and Kolkata.

"The gang is involved in supplying stolen vehicles as per demand. The gang members are in contact with several notorious auto-lifters who steal vehicles on their demand and supply them," police said.

"The gang has a big nexus in north-eastern states and accused Jumma Khan and his accomplices tampered the chassis number and got the stolen vehicle registered with the transport authorities in Manipur and Nagaland on the basis of forged documents, especially documents of accidental vehicles purchased through insurance companies," police

added.