Gang duping people with FASTag wallets busted: Cops

New Delhi: Delhi Police's Crime branch has arrested three men who are part of a gang involved in alleged mobile frauds using FASTag wallets, officials said on Thursday.



The accused would call people up on pretext of providing services like activation of 5G services, or their credit card, and would get necessary details to transfer money in their FASTag wallets, they said.

The accused were identified as Mohd Zahid, Pawan Singh, and Ravi Mittal,

they said.

Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ravindra Singh Yadav said that during the investigation, it was revealed that Zahid managed the fake accounts arranged by the kingpin of the gang, Pawan Singh.

The gang used FASTags wallets to receive the defrauded money. Ravi would withdraw the money from FASTag wallets at petrol and CNG pumps in Haryana and Chandigarh using card swipe machines in connivance with the pump operators.

He would then transfer the amount to each member of the group according to their share.

Ravi used to make FASTag of IDFC bank using various vehicle numbers," Yadav said.

Zahid was the first one to be arrested in the case, he said.

Subsequently, Pawan and their other associate, Ravi, were also traced through technical surveillance and other information, he added.