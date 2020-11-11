Gang busted for counterfeiting biometrics to prepare Aadhaar, PAN, Voter-IDs

new delhi: The Economic Offences Wing of the Delhi Police has now arrested two people who were found involved in preparing genuine Aadhaar cards and PAN cards by counterfeiting biometric identification. Details from the initial probe showed that the accused used the fingerprints and Irises of minors and vagabonds who did not previously have their biometrics registered with the government.



On November 4, eight members of the gang were arrested in the case by the EOW and hundreds of credit and debit cards, PAN cards, Aadhaar cards, cash and jewellery were also recovered from their possession.

Joint Commissioner of Police (EOW), OP Mishra said the accused persons revealed that two persons identified as Umesh Chander and Ravi Sachdeva had prepared these different IDs under different names and addresses to open bank accounts.

The accused persons further used these Aadhar cards for preparing PAN cards and Election ID cards by using them as genuine. They also used Photoshop to prepare fake PAN cards and Voter ID cards. Accused persons used to charge Rs 5,000-10,000 for each of these fake PAN cards, Voter ID cards and Rs 25,000 for each Aadhar card.

"The same set of people have used different IDs and different names and addresses to open questionable bank accounts. These IDs were made by the same persons but with different names and addresses. While getting these IDs made, they all had changed their facial appearances by either keeping a beard, french-cut beard or by being clean-shaven," he said.

Police added that these IDs were prepared by using different surnames by the same set of people. During the investigation, Chander and Sachdeva were arrested. Chander used to work as an operator in Karvi, a firm authorised for processing the data for the preparation of Aadhar cards. He was well aware of the entire process of preparing Aadhar cards.

"Subsequently, he opened his own office in Mangolpuri and worked as an agent for firms such as O-series, Gujarat Infotech and NVR who were authorised by Aadhar authorities for the preparation of the cards," he added. The accused had approached him for the preparation of different Aadhar cards by using photographs of the same person.

"Since biometrics such as fingerprints, Irises are necessary for preparing each Aadhar card and two Aadhar cards cannot be issued under the same biometrics. The accused used biometrics, ridges of feet of the same person for preparing two different Aadhar cards," official said.

Chander also used fingerprints, Irises of minors and vagabonds who did not have their biometric records registered with the government previously. An official said vagabonds and homeless people were easy targets for them.