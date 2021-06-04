Gambhir's foundation, AAP MLA illegally hoarded Covid meds: Drug body to HC

New Delhi: Holding that the Gautam Gambhir-led foundation had violated legal provisions of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act by hoarding Fabiflu medicines and further distributing it to patients, the Drug Controller of the Delhi government has told the Delhi High Court that it will take action against the BJP MP's organisation and all those who have breached the said law.



The statement was made by the drug authority before a division bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Jasmeet Singh, who have been hearing various Covid related matters pertaining to the capital, and who had during an earlier hearing directed the body to submit another status report with regard to the inquiry into Gambhir's alleged hoarding of Covid drugs after noting that the same was "trash" and "unsatisfactory".

During the course of the proceedings on Thursday, Additional Standing Counsel for the Drug body, Nandita Rao, told the court that the Gautam Gambhir Foundation and AAP MLA Praveen Kumar have been found to have contravened the provisions laid out in the Drugs and Cosmetics Act and hence were liable to be prosecuted.

Rao submitted that the inquiry into the said acts had concluded that the foundation had purchased over 2000 strips from licensed dealers without them being medical practitioners or having a valid license to procure such drugs. "We have found them in contravention. Identical language is used for them like the dealers. Identical action will be taken," Rao informed the court.

However, the inquiry report filed before the court did not lay out in clear terms as to what action, if at all, will be taken against those persons violating the rules. "So we take that you will take action against the foundation?" Justice Singh asked the Drug Controller.

To this, Rao agreed and said that the Drug controller was bound to take actions against the said persons and show cause notices have been issued to the licensees under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, however, their responses were awaited.

Justice Sanghi orally remarked, "...what Mr. Gambhir did was in a public spirit. But at what expense? At the expense of needy people. If I need a medicine today but I am not getting it because somebody else did. The stock wasn't available to the needy for nearly two weeks. You did charity but you also caused a lot of impediments…"

Justice Singh also told the Drug controller that it should "color everybody with the same brush" and not that one person is getting a separate treatment and another being treated separately.

The court further stated: "Just because I want to create popularity and want to get myself prepared for the next election...this shouldn't be the criteria. That's why we want you to take action so that it becomes a lesson for others".

In its order, the bench took on record the fact that action will be taken against both the foundation and the AAP MLA Praveen Kumar and that show cause notices have also been issued to licensed dealers. The drug controller has now been asked to file a status report in this regard within six weeks and the matter will now be heard on July 29.

Meanwhile, Gambhir in a Twitter post on Thursday, quoted Sardar Bhagat Singh and wrote, "I am a man and all that affects mankind concerns me".