Gambhir, IYC chief and others helping people: Delhi Police to HC

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Sunday told the Delhi High Court that its probe into allegations that political leaders and public representatives were hoarding and black marketing essential medical equipment in the garb of helping people, had revealed no such role of any political leaders examined so far, which includes Indian Youth Congress chief Srinivas BV, AAP MLA Dilip Pandey, BJP MP (East Delhi) Gautam Gambhir and Delhi Congress chief Anil Kumar among others.



In an affidavit filed before the Delhi High Court, which had ordered the investigation in April this year, the Delhi Police said it had examined the role of at least nine such political leaders and public representatives. Other than the leaders mentioned above, the police looked into the relief work being conducted by ex-Congress MLA Mukesh Sharma, BJP Spokesperson Harish Khurana, Delhi Congress vice president Ali Mehdi, Congress worker Ashok Baghel and Shahid Siddiqui, ex-MP of Bijnor.

The Delhi Police said that the investigation conducted so far had revealed that all these political leaders "have been actually helping people in getting medical aid in the form of medicine, oxygen, plasma, or hospital bed". The persons inquired into "have not charged any money for the help provided and thus no one has been defrauded. The distribution, help has been voluntary and without discrimination", the police added.

The Delhi Police further told the court that it still needs more time to look into the investigation of the case before closing it.