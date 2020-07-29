Gambhir, AAP MLA spar over Ghazipur landfill

new delhi: East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir on Tuesday visited the Ghazipur landfill site to inspect the work of reducing its height and said that public authorities in the area, including the East Delhi Municipal Corporation, had done an exemplary job of reducing the landfill site's height by 40 feet in a little over a year. However, AAP MLA Kuldeep Kumar has said that while the height seems to have been reduced, the width of the landfill had increased and no proper work had been done to address this issue. In a statement on Tuesday, Kumar sought the civic body to outline the steps they had taken to reduce the height of the landfill site.

Gambhir, meanwhile, said, "It is a matter of great pleasure that Asia's largest garbage mountain has been reduced by 40 feet in a year. We have worked to reduce the height of the mountain of garbage at the Ghazipur landfill site. The entire credit for this work goes to EDMC."