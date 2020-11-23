Gallantry award-winning ASI among 5 arrested for Rs 2 crore extortion bid

New delhi: An Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of Delhi Police was among the five persons arrested for allegedly being the mastermind of an extortion attempt of Rs. 2 crores carried out on a businessman here in South Delhi, police said on Sunday.



ASI Rajbir Singh, who was posted with the South West Zone of Police Control Room (PCR) and was a recipient of a gallantry award for outstanding work, has been suspended and sent to judicial custody, they added.

The case came to the fore when an FIR was registered at Hauz Khas Police Station, wherein a complainant alleged that on June 28 at around 11 AM, his father received a phone call from a number in which a man who introduced himself as a gangster named Kaala threatened him to pay Rs. 2 crores.

The complainant also alleged that the accused threatened to kill him and his family if his demands were not met, police said.

After investigation into the case began, through technical surveillance police found that the mobile used to make the extortion call was allegedly snatched from a man in Rohtak in Haryana but the SIM card inside it was used in a different phone to make the call.

On further probe, it was revealed that one of the accused, Parmod, was using three stolen mobile phones and had made the extortion call from Bhiwadi in Rajasthan. "The analysis of these numbers revealed that one ASI Rajbir Singh, presently posted in South West Zone of PCR, was in constant touch with accused Parmod," DCP (South), Atul Kumar Thakur, said.

The ASI knew the complainant and provided information about him to the accused persons. "He had also met the said criminals on several occasions," the DCP said. "Singh came in touch with the complainant during his previous posting," a senior police officer said.

On June 14, ASI Singh had called the complainant and discussed about the extortion call following which the complainant grew suspicious about his involvement.

Later, when accused Parmod was arrested, on sustained interrogation he allegedly disclosed that Rajbir had provided him the contact of the complainant and told him to make the extortion call. He also reportedly revealed that the ASI had told him to fire upon the car of the son of the complainant if the latter did not comply. Three of the accused persons, Mukesh, Sawan and Sunny had previously been arrested in the case.

"Delhi Police has zero tolerance policy towards police personnel indulging in unwarranted activities…he (Singh) will have to go through the legal process. Delhi Police is examining the possibility of withdrawal of medals conferred upon him…proceedings for his dismissals are being contemplated," police said in a press note.