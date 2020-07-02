Gallantry award winner, Special Cell Inspector dies of COVID-19

New Delhi: Delhi Police Inspector Sanjeev Kumar Yadav, posted with the Special Cell has died due to COVID-19 at South Delhi's Max hospital, police said on Wednesday. "He was an invaluable asset for the force and his untimely demise shall be greatly missed. His last place of posting was the South Western Range of Special Cell," Delhi Police said in a statement.



Yadav had complained of fever and breathlessness, following which he was tested for COVID-19. His result came positive, after which he was admitted to Max hospital around 15 days back, they said. He was also administered convalescent plasma therapy and was put on life support as he was in a critical state.

The last rites of Sanjeev were held with State honours at the Sarai Kale Khan Crematorium in the Capital. The officer is survived by his wife, a 16-year-old son and a 13-year-old daughter. "He was a caring officer," is what officers who have worked with Yadav had to say about him.

According to an official, his wife had recently recovered from the contagious disease herself. Sanjeev was from Rajasthan and had joined Delhi Police in 1996. He was awarded the coveted Police Medal for Gallantry this Republic Day. Besides, the officer was also a recipient of 25 Commendation Rolls, 13 Commendation Certificates and 26 Commendation Cards issued by the Delhi Police.

"During his posting with the Special Cell, Inspector Sanjeev came face to face with armed criminals on no less than thirteen occasions, each of which involved an exchange of fire," police said.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal paid his respects to the officer's family and tweeted, "My deepest condolences at the death of Insp Sanjeev Kumar Yadav who died of COVID-19. A very brave policeman and recipient of Police medal. His death is a great loss to @DelhiPolice."

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baija also condoled Yadav's death and tweeted, "Extremely saddened at the death of Insp Sanjeev Kumar Yadav in the line of duty fighting COVID-19. A great warrior, recipient of Police Medal for gallantry, he brought laurels for @DelhiPolice. His untimely demise is irreplaceable loss for the organization. My deepest condolences!"

Yadav's death has now taken the total COVID-19 death toll in the Delhi Police to 11 after it was also reported that another policeman — a head constable — posted in the PCR Unit had succumbed to the virus. "Currently there are over 600 active cases in Delhi Police," an official said. Sources said that cases have crossed the 1,500-mark in the force, of which over 1,000 have recovered.