Gahlot says drive to enforce lane discipline from April 1

New Delhi: Delhi Transport minister Kailash Gahlot on Tuesday said from April 1, bus drivers who not ply on designated lanes will be slapped a fine of Rs 10,000 while repeat offenders can lose their driving licenses and get prosecuted under the Motor Vehicle Act.



The minister told the Delhi Assembly said the Transport department will launch the enforcement drive from April 1 under which all the DTC and cluster buses will follow lane discipline across the city.

He said the Traffic police has been asked for an intensive enforcement of the drive, and teams of Transport department will also be deployed.

He said the Transport department will also soon launch a WhatsApp number on which people can send videos of violations by bus drivers.

"Bus drivers violating designated lanes on the roads will be slapped with a fine of Rs 10,000 and they face suspension of driving licence, prosecution under MV Act and cancellation of vehicle permit on repeat offences from April 1," Gahlot said. A senior government official said the lane discipline enforcement drive would be undertaken in accordance with the Supreme Court orders.

He said the DTC and cluster buses will strictly ply on their designated lanes.

Light vehicles like cars may ply on the bus lanes during no entry hours but those obstructing the bus lanes will towed away. The bus lanes will be used exclusively by buses after lifting of no entry restrictions and if any light motor vehicle is found plying there may be challaned, he said. After April 15, other heavy vehicles like trucks will also have to ply on the

bus lane, he stated. The fine imposed on the errant bus drivers will be charged from their own salaries and wages, the officer added.

The Transport minister said bus drivers have been trained and sensitised to maintain lane discipline. The enforcement teams of Transport department regularly takes action against errant bus drivers. The teams issued 1,896 challans and impounded 921 buses from December 1 last year to March 1, 2022, he said.