Gahlot launches bus driving training for women in Burari

New Delhi: The Delhi government on Friday started the training for women drivers who will drive DTC and Cluster buses in the city with the first batch of 38 women drivers already started training.



The 38 women drivers started the Heavy Motor Vehicle (HMV) license training at the Society of Drivers Training Institute in the Burari area of the city with the aim of training 180 women in total under the 'Mission Parivartan' which will be executed in 5 batches.

The trainees will also receive training on public relations, vehicle repair and maintenance and first aid during the course.

The training for the first batch was inaugurated by the state Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot at Society for Driving Training Institute (SDTI), with the Minister stating that the government has brought in changes to recruitment rules and reduced experience and height eligibility especially to encourage women. The SDTI Burari has already mobilised 100 plus women and has issued Learner's licenses to 40 plus women for the program.

The selection criteria of a female candidate for the training program include below poverty line (BPL category) which will be given priority and they should be a holder of a

valid LMV license, a pre-qualification for up-gradation to HMV category.

The government in a bid to induct more women drivers to drive DTC or Cluster buses so that women's safety in public transport can be further enhanced. The initiative also aims to give employment opportunities to women and is being implemented as a joint venture between the state government and Ashok Leyland Limited to facilitate an end to end training for 180 women candidates and to facilitate them to obtain a driving license of the HMV category and give more employment opportunities to women.