Gahlot gives Rs 1 crore aid to kin of lab technician who died of Covid

New Delhi: Delhi Revenue Minister Kailash Gahlot on Sunday provided financial assistance of Rs one crore to the family of a lab technician who died of COVID-19 last year, an official statement said.



Jag Parvesh Dagar, a resident of Najafgarh, was a lab technician in Chaudhary Brahm Prakash Ayurveda Charak Sansthan and died of COVID-19 in June last year, the statement from the office of the minister said.

Gahlot also assured Dagar's family that the Delhi government will support them in future in case of any need.

"We are proud of all the Covid warriors who provided their service at this critical time. It is because of the dedication of these warriors that Delhi was able to fight the pandemic and save lives," the statement quoting the minister said.

The Delhi government last year announced Rs one crore financial assistance to all the frontline workers who got infected and died while on Covid duty.

The ex-gratia amount was approved by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in favour of the wife and father of Dagar, the statement said. The deceased is survived by his father, wife and two children. He had joined the service as a lab technician on a contractual basis in 2012, it said.

After receiving the cheque, Baljit Singh, father of the deceased thanked the minister and the Delhi government for helping the family at this hour of crisis.