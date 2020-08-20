Gahlot flags off 30 new vehicles

New Delhi: Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on Wednesday flagged off 30 new vehicles of the department's enforcement wing currently carrying out a drive against polluting vehicles in the city. Flagging off the fleet of vehicles from Rajghat cluster bus depot, he said the enforcement wing has been an active participant in all major road safety and environment-related initiatives in Delhi, including in both the editions of the odd-even drive. Even during the COVID-19 lockdown, it dutifully monitored movement of people within the city, he said. "We are adding 30 more vehicles to the transport department for strengthening our enforcement duties. I also urge all vehicle users in Delhi to be aware of their duties as responsible citizen and ensure compliance with road safety rules and pollution guidelines. "Together, let us strive for a cleaner and safer Delhi," the minister said.