G-20 summit: Civic body begins work on beautification

New Delhi: Over 370 public places in Delhi have been identified for beautification in view of the G-20 summit next year, civic officials said on Saturday.



The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has earmarked 375 public places for

planting exotic flowering species, including gazania and pansy, in all its 12 zones, it said in a statement.

These places include 16 flyovers, 261 colony parks, 27 parks situated at markets, 62 parks situated on main roads and nine roundabouts.

Main places where beautification will be carried out include Nehru Place flyover, Sarai Kale Khan flyover, Lajpat Nagar flyover, South Extension flyover, Kalkaji flyover, Seelampur flyover, Gokulpuri flyover, Rani Jhansi flyover, Shalimar Park, Priyadarshini Park, Teachers Park Nimdi colony, Vaishali Vatika, Piitampura, among other places, it said.

Flowering plants like gazania, verbana coreopsis, alyssum, dahlia, pansy, ice plant, among others will be planted, the MCD said.