Furnish audit reports on MCD's solid waste management: Atishi

New Delhi: The Delhi Legislative Assembly's Public Accounts Committee pulled up the MCD Commission for the civic body's lack of solid waste management and growing landfills.



The Public Accounts Committee, chaired by AAP MLA Atishi, summoned the MCD Commissioner. The committee has sought audit reports, financial contracts and expenditure reports regarding MCD's Solid Waste Management by May 30, 2022.

The Committee believes that a detailed study of the utilisation of funds allocated to the MCD by the Delhi government should be provided as the MCD officials have blamed a shortage of funds behind the lack of solid waste management and that it is pertinent to question where these funds went.

"It is baffling that despite getting funds year on year from Delhi government in the name of solid waste management the BJP ruled MCD has completely failed at its primary job," Atishi said.

The East MCD Commissioner along with other Officials appeared before the Committee on Environment to present a detailed report as to why the Municipal Corporation of Delhi has not been able to clear the 140 lakh tonnes of legacy waste in the Ghazipur landfill. The corporation was asked what mechanisms are in place to deal with the frequent occurrences of fire in the landfill. During the proceeding, the East MCD Commissioner informed that East MCD has not been able to solve the garbage menace because of a shortage of funds, she said.

"We have asked the MCD Commissioner to furnish — audit reports of the Municipal Chief Auditor for the past five years, a detailed report on the funds provided by the Delhi Government for the purpose of Municipal Solid Waste Management and a detailed breakup of the utilisation of the said funds. A copy of all financial contracts between the MCD and private parties w.r.t. collection, transportation and disposal of Municipal Solid Waste," she added.