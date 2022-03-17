Funds likely for new secretariat, mohalla clinics for women

New Delhi: In its budget for 2022-23, the Delhi government is likely to earmark funds for several key initiatives such as redesigning city roads on the lines of European ones and constructing a sports university, new secretariat and dedicated mohalla clinics for women, official sources said on Thursday.

Officials said that like previous years, this year too health, education and transport are likely to be the main focus areas of the AAP government in its budget. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia is likely to present the budget on March 25 in the Delhi Assembly's budget session starting from March 23.

Officials said that redesigning of the roads is one of the priority projects of the Delhi government where it aims to improve and beautify 500 km of city roads on European standards.

The government has already issued funds for development of nine sample stretches for the project. "Some of the key projects for which the government may allocate funds in the upcoming budget include redesigning of roads on European standards and construction of world class sports university in Bawana, one of the sources said.

A government official said that both these projects will be carried out by the Public

Works Department. The construction work on redesigning of roads project is likely to begin in 2-3 months.

Similarly, the construction of sports university in Mundka is also to start soon as its planning-related work has been done.

Sources also said that after the success of mohalla clinics across the city, the government is likely to announce mohalla clinics for women in this budget.

They added that the AAP government is also likely to earmark some funds for its project of construction of a new secretariat building near ITO in the budget 202-23.