Fun ride in Metro

New Delhi: A video of a monkey cavorting and roaming around in coaches of a Delhi Metro train before settling on a seat, is going viral on the social media, drawing mirth from the netizens.



The incident took place on Saturday evening when the simian entered the compartment on a train on the Blue Line of the network and ambled around in the coach and did playful antics, much to the surprise of the commuters.

A video surfaced on social media on Saturday purportedly showing the monkey roaming around and then climbing onto the handrail bar before traipsing to the neighbouring coach.