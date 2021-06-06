Full fee waiver for DU students who lost parents due to COVID

New Delhi: Delhi University Students Union has said that officials at the university have accepted their demand of waiving off the fees for students who have lost one or both parents due to Covid.



"The Delhi University has written to its colleges to conduct a survey of students who have lost their parents due to coronavirus. We have sought a report in the matter by Monday," Dean of Colleges, Balaram Pani, said.

The fee waiver, which will be 100 per cent, will be applicable for students who have lost either of the parents or both to the virus in both the waves of the pandemic. They won't even be charged examination fees.

Meanwhile, DUSU has shared a memorandum with the administration.

The Delhi University Students' Union had presented a memorandum of demands addressing the recent academic and exam issues faced by the intermediate students of Delhi University. Students and representatives voiced their opinions and impediments in the General Body Meeting wherein more than 52 college unions of DU decided to propose their demands that included another chance for students giving assignment based evaluation (ABE) to submit their assignments, a request to frame a University policy wherein the component of attendance is not to be added in the marking of ABE by colleges and results to be declared immediately. Officials from the university, meanwhile have said that they have taken into consideration the demands.