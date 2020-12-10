From washing machines to spots for mattresses, how petrol pumps are helping farmers at Singhu

New delhi: Petrol pumps in and around the Delhi-Haryana Singhu border remain jam-packed nowadays with many attendants saying there is not even enough place to stand some nights given the crowd.



But these petrol stations are not full of vehicles looking for fuel - they are full of mattresses, clotheslines and parked tractors - all being used by the protesting farmers to set up camp as they prepare to tire out the Central government.

As the protests against the three farm laws show no signs of abating, farmers continue to huddle under their tractors or inside makeshift tents set up, in order to tackle the biting Delhi cold.

However, what has come as an unlikely savior during their tough times are petrol pumps that are pulling out all the stops to provide them some much-needed space and basic facilities to ensure that their agitation does not lose steam.

At the Singhu border, farmers can be seen resting on mattresses set up inside these petrol pumps, taking a bath from water tankers, hanging their clothes to dry on a rope tied across the premises with their tractors and cars stationed around the area, virtually making them their second home of sorts.

Given that the negotiations with the Centre have been inconclusive so far, many protesters, especially women, have faced a host of issues finding washrooms, places to change clothes and have a bath.

One of the employees of one of the petrol pumps at the protest site, Ram Dhari Sharma, told Millennium Post, "We have opened up all of our petrol pumps for these protestors… we provided them water tankers with unlimited supply so that they can properly take a bath… at present they are using the third water tanker as the first two got exhausted because of high demand."

Sharma said that they have also opened up their washrooms for farmers and drinking water facilities are also provided to them throughout the day. "Our petrol pump has virtually been turned into a clothesline as farmers wash and dry the clothes on either side of the premises," Sharma said, adding that a separate washing machine has also been provided to them.

Sharma said he believes "farmers have a right to protest against government policies they consider as unjust."

At another petrol pump nearby, employee Sachin said workers that are also deputed during the night ensure that all the necessities are provided to the farmers. "I haven't had any problem dealing with them as they are very well behaved and only need a space to rest," he said.

Sachin added that all the facilities inside the pump like water for bathing and washrooms have been thrown open for the protestors. Said Sachin, "There is not a place to stand inside the petrol pump during the night when the farmers lay out their mattresses."

Meanwhile, at another petrol pump, employee Manish said that even though their business has been down due to the farmer agitation with mostly two-wheelers availing their service, they make all efforts to ensure that "farmers are provided a safe space to sleep."