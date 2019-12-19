From Red Fort to Jantar Mantar, atleast 1,200 protesters detained

New Delhi: A 'peaceful march' called by student organisations of different institutions on Thursday against Citizen (Amendment) Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens of India (NRC) and also against the police brutality on Jamia Millia Islamia students, saw many twists and turn with around 1,200 protesters getting detained.



"There were at least 10 buses filled with people who were detained," said Aman, who was present at the spot. He added that police kept detaining anyone who they could get their hands on. "It was chaotic and everyone started running everywhere to save themselves from detention," he added.

At 11 am, various political leaders and student organisations planned to march from Red Fort to Shahidi Park at ITO. However, before the march could start police detained scores of people. Amidst the chaos, the crowd was diverted in various directions. While some gathered at Jama Masjid, hundreds hurdled at Nishadraj Marg, near Daryagunj.

"A lot of people were detained, but I somehow managed to save myself and joined other protesters here," said Shahid, a Delhi University student. The gathered protesters then sat down on the road, while the police tried negotiating with them. "We won't march for now, but peacefully sit here. We don't want police to find one fault and start instigating violence," said a protester, talking to the crowd.

The crowd consisting of an amalgamation of students and people from various walks of life turned peaceful with people singing songs, shouting slogans and using placards to send out their message. "We are against the CAA and have come here to show that here. This bill just segregates on the basis of religion. What this government wants to create is beyond my understanding," said Sunil, who stood with other protesters to create a human chain, behind which sat hundreds of protesters.

"If not now, then when will we raise our voices," added Sunil. The protest continued even when the call to collect at Jantar Mantar was announced. "We want to march, but we are not allowed to, so we are going to sit here peacefully," said a protester.

Meanwhile, section 144 was imposed in various parts of the national Capital, while network connections of various mobile services were jammed. Heavy police were deployed at the Daryagunj protest as well. Water cannon truck was also present and police had tear gas with them. Numerous buses were also parked in the vicinity as police asked the

protesters to end the sit-in and get in the buses so that the area is cleared.

"We have come from areas like Faridabad and Gurgaon, we are not going anywhere," said Kashif. Protests have erupted in different parts of the national Capital against CAA, with institutes like Jawaharlal Nehru University, DU, Jamia and Ambedkar University's student organisations mobilising people and organising protests and march.

On the other hand, the detained protestors were dropped off at various locations of national Capital and NCR. Except for the likes of Yogendra Yadav, Umar Khalid, almost everyone was dropped off at different locations of the city.

Speaking to Millennium Post, Shashank, a lawyer said, "They asked me to get off at Bengali Market." He added that other protesters were made to get down near the Delhi-Haryana border as well.

A Delhi University student who "saved from being detained" said that a lot of the protesters were let off at Anand Vihar. "This is one way to divide the protesters, so they don't come to the venue again," said Shashank. However, as the crowd was made to disperse from Red Fort, a call was made to collect at Jantar Mantar, which saw hundreds of people gathering and protesting against CAA and police brutality.