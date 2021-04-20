From O2 to Covid drugs, govt to check procurement, distribution

New Delhi: The Delhi government on Monday announced that it will now oversee the entire process of procurement and distribution of medical oxygen, the demand for which has unprecedentedly escalated amid the fourth wave here.



The Delhi government not only appointed nodal officers to ensure that oxygen supply is maintained through the designated supplier and if required visit the oxygen plants as well but it also formed an 'Oxygen Audit Committee'.

The government issued an order on Monday which appointed two doctors in the 12 government hospitals who will ensure that the use of Oxygen for management of COVID patients is rational and as per prescribed treatment protocols along with identifying areas of wasteful consumption and to suggest means for economizing Oxygen consumption. The order has appointed 24 doctors as part of the Committee.

Apart from the Committee the Delhi government also appointed 9 officers who will "oversee the procurement process of medical oxygen by the flier agency." The order issued in this regard stated that the officials will have to ensure that the quantity of oxygen procured is properly entered in the register and oversee the distribution of it.

But despite these quick emergency measures, officials have maintained that it might take a couple of days for the supply to match demand. One official explained that when the cases in the city had declined, Delhi's supply of oxygen was rationed off to other states that needed it more at that time.

"However circumstances have changed now. The Central government had long before directed oxygen suppliers to divert it to other states which has been changed now but it will take a couple of days to bridge the gap between demand and supply," the official said.

The two main suppliers of Delhi situated in — Panipat and Alwar — are yet to begin supplies to the Capital. "The Raw material that INOX requires is also in short supply, thus affecting production," the official added.

"The Oxygen plant in Faridabad supplies to Haryana and it is difficult for it to immediately divert its supplies; it may take longer," another senior official from the Delhi government said adding that it may not supply to Delhi at all for political reasons.

On Covid drugs



The Delhi government on Monday also set up two control rooms for monitoring and managing the supply of "COVID-19 management drugs" amid a serious shortage.

For East, North East, South, Central, New Delhi and North districts, the Karkardooma Head Office will serve as the control room and operate the helpline number — 011-22393705, according to the order. And the Lawrence Road Zonal Office will serve the North West, South West, and West districts through helpline numbers — 9494129281 and 9000098558.

The department said that manufacturing companies can also be reached through their individual helpline numbers with documentary details of the hospitalization of patients, hospital prescription, COVID positive report and Aadhar card. Through a separate order, the Delhi government also deputed 28 drug inspectors to monitor the movement of Remdesivir injections in the national capital on a daily basis.