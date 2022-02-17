From 'Mohalla Libraries' to cheaper EV parking: Delhiites' Budget suggestions

New Delhi: The Delhi government received over 5,500 suggestions on the Participatory budget 2022-23 with some residents suggesting the construction of 'Mohalla Libraries'.



The AAP-led Delhi government had sought people's participation in the budget making process and asked them to send suggestions to the Finance Department through its website. Residents have also asked for education programs for adults as well in the government schools, the Finance department shared.

The department in a statement said that the government's projects on developing infrastructure and a variety of curriculums, adults have sought the same for themselves too. "They pitch for life-long-learning as a fabric for development & progress and ask for evening classes for adults in these schools. A city-based journalist has sought the development of 'Mohalla Libraries' on the lines of 'Mohalla Clinics' and that such a system can

vastly help those who live in densely populated areas and do not have privacy to study," the statement added.

Another resident has suggested entrepreneur-investor conclaves and programs for small businesses on the lines of Business Blasters. Under the Deshbhakti Budget, the government has allotted 25 per cent of the funds to education as it wanted to focus on larger problems like generating employment by launching the EMC programme. One of the suggestions was a request to make a policy to mandate EVs for porters and couriers. The suggestion explained that porters and transporters work at a large scale from wholesale to retail markets and such a system could be covered by EVs easily.

Similarly, another resident has called for cheaper parkings for electric vehicles, suggesting the move may further incentivise people to

adopt the greener mode of transport. A young student has suggested that e-bikes be promoted in the city by putting up e-bike rental points near educational institutes and crowded colonies. A major share of responses concern the areas of education, health and economic growth. Citizens have also given their opinion on policies for tourism promotion, better transportation, rural development, pollution, beautification of

the city and social welfare among others. The focus of the Deshbhakti Budget lays on key areas such as health, education and infrastructure including electricity and water supply.

The total outlay of the Budget was 6.1 per cent more than the Budget presented for the financial year 2020-21. The government has also kept an eye out for the future with Delhi @ 2047 with the aim to make the city most livable in India and it will also bid for Olympics 2048.