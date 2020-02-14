From large sum to gold ornaments, passengers left valuable assets at Metro

New Delhi: More than Rs one crore cash, cheques and drafts worth over Rs 2.45 crore and nearly 23 gold ornaments - were among several assets which were left behind by passengers inside trains or metro premises. These items were eventually collected by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and later handed over to its rightful owners in the year of 2019.



The CISF data accessed by Millennium Post revealed that multiple passengers had forgotten cash amounting to around Rs 1.13 crore inside different Metro premises in the Capital, which was recovered by the CISF. Cheques and drafts worth Rs 2.45 crore were also recovered by the paramilitary force.

"Foreign currencies worth over Rs 1 lakh including USD, Korean Won, Japanese Yen, Euro, UAE Dirham, Taka, Thai Baht were recovered last year," the data showed. The data further revealed that 130 laptops, 41 gold and silver ornaments, 19 cameras, 45 watches, 200 mobile phones and six tablets were recovered by CISF in the last year. Public Relations Officer (CISF) Hemendra Singh said, in most of the cases, these things were found lying on the X-BIS machine output roller or in interchanging stations. "The commuters often leave these items in a rush to catch their trains," an official said.

The official said that after they discover an unattended bag, they inform nearby passengers about the bag and if no one comes forward to claim it, the bag is then opened to check for any hazardous or dangerous materials and duly handed over to the Station Controller.

As per procedure, the owner of such bag can later claim it from the Station Controller's office, which then releases it after verifying the claimant's identity. Last year, CISF also detected Rs 1 crore from two passengers and handed over to Income Tax Officials at Jangpura Metro Station. The Paramilitary force in January 2010 had detected cash amounting to Rs 25 lakh at Okhla Vihar Metro Station.