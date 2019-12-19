From Guns to Roses: Love in return for hate

New Delhi: Anti-citizenship law protestors offered roses to security personnel at the Jantar Mantar on Thursday, saying police can baton charge them as much as they want, but their message is "love in return for hatred".

A large number of protestors, including students and activists, gathered at the Jantar Mantar here on Thursday against the new legislation after they were not allowed to hold demonstrations near the Red Fort and Mandi House where prohibitory orders have been imposed.

Several posters have been put up at Jantar Mantar against the new citizenship law, with one reading — "Digital India with no internet, 'Janta mange rozi roti, milti hamko lathi gali' (people demand employment but get batons and abuses); save constitution save country."

Sandeep Dhiman, a protester, said, "They can lathicharge us as much as they want, we will still offer them roses. Love in return for hatred. We are ready to face their tear gas and water canons."

At the Jantar Mantar, help desks were set up by volunteers while stationary was being provided to write fresh posters.

Students from different law schools were also present at the spot volunteering.

"They (police) can block the roads and close the metro stations. Let people walk through each street. Let each street be remembered in history for these protests," said Ramesh Ram, a law student.