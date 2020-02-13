From detecting weapons to catching pickpockets, CISF dealt with more than 300 cases in Delhi Metro premises

New Delhi: From detecting arms and ammunition to catching suspected pickpockets and reuniting missing children with their parents, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has dealt with more than 300 cases reported in Delhi Metro premises in 2019. Besides that, the paramilitary force has rescued 178 women from distress.



The CISF data, accessed by Millennium Post, revealed that in 43 cases, as many as 14 arms, 107 rounds of ammunition and 16 empty cartridges were detected by CISF officials during physical frisking of commuters as well as while scanning their baggages.

According to one senior CISF official, most of the time, passengers told them that they were accidentally carrying bullets. These passengers were duly handed over to the Delhi Police for further investigation.

"In 83 cases of suicide and attempt to suicide, 36 persons were saved by CISF and other people while 26 people died and 21 were hospitalized," the data showed.

Under "Operation Kali", 365 operations were launched during which 646 passengers were deboarded and fined for travelling in the coach reserved for women.

A total of 29 cases were detected last year, where travellers were found entering the paid area through the gap meant for exiting passengers, by skipping the appropriated security checks.

The CISF also detected more than 100 cases of unauthorised walking on tracks of the rail network last year.

"Some passengers told us that they were unaware of the rules. They wanted to go to another platform so they were crossing tracks," a CISF official said, adding that 83 people were fined for such jaywalking.

The CISF data further showed that as many as 94 missing children were reunited with their families while 37 cases of unchecked baggage were reported and nearly 220 suspected pickpockets were caught by CISF personnel in 48 reported incidents.

Rajesh Ranjan, DG, CISF, during a conference, said that he was proud to lead not only technologically the most advanced force but also the CAPF having a large number of women personnel in terms of percentage of total strength.

He highlighted the presence of women in the uniformed force, work-life balance and providing them with gender equality etc so that they would able to meet their personal family obligations without compromising their

duties.

Assistant Inspector General Hemendra Singh said, "Over 12,000 CISF personnel are deployed in Delhi Metro, ensuring safety and security of passengers. Our women personnel travel in the trains during peak hours to make sure that women commuters

feel safe."