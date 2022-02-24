From destination alerts to finding shortest Metro routes: DMRC updates mobile app

New Delhi: Riders of Delhi Metro, using its newly-revamped mobile application, can now get a prior alert notification when the next station on the route of the train journey is their destination, officials said.



Delhi Metro Rail Corporation's revamped website and mobile app were launched on Wednesday by DMRC chief Mangu Singh, who also said that the urban transporter is planning to integrate its digital platforms with "e-commerce in a big way" to allow commuters to get services in the course of their journey. "In next 2-3 years, we think this is likely to go on a next level," he said.

Earlier, after launching the new versions of the DMRC website and mobile app, he said, using the newly-upgraded website, anyone can get real-time information on their planned journey route, including as to whether if their is any snag or interruption on the route ahead, and will even suggest an alternative route.

The upgraded website is "among the world's most feature-rich and advanced" interactive digital platforms on metro railway, the DMRC claimed.

Some of the features are only available on the website, and some only on the app, a senior official said.

The DMRC Mobile App also provides users with a function to find the nearest metro station from any location by simply switching on the GPS location on their mobile phones and using this feature on the app. They can also see the direction via Google Map to the station from the user's current GPS location, officials said.

Besides, passengers using the new app, while making their journey on the metro network will be alerted prior to reaching destination station via push notifications on mobile phone, they said.