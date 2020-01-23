From contrabands to fake e-tickets, 197 cases detected last year at IGIA

New Delhi: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has detected 197 cases in 2019 wherein passengers either tried to smuggle contrabands or made an attempt to board the flight carrying catridges at IGI airport. The cases of impersonation and e-ticketing frauds were also reported.



The CISF data accessed by Millennium Post revealed that last year, 54 cases of arms and ammunitions were detected by the forces at IGIA.

"In eight cases of drug trafficking, CISF recovered 128 kg of drugs worth Rs 23.10 crore," the data revealed.

About 16 cases of gold smuggling were also detected by the forces in which 20.089 kilograms of gold was recovered worth Rs 8.03 crore.

The data further revealed that in 12 cases, the security forces seized 836.4 kilograms of Agarwood and Sandalwood worth over Rs 50 lakh at IGIA.

While about 100 fake e-ticket cases were also reported at the airport. Apart from that, two human trafficking cases, two impersonation cases and three cases of illegal wildlife trade were also detected by CISF.

According to CISF, as soon as they find any cartridges or firearms from any passenger, they hand over the person to Delhi Police for further investigation.

Another official said, "In fake e-ticket cases, passengers make various excuses like he or she has entered the premises to see off their family members or friends."

They are handed over to the concerned agency for further probe. CISF PRO Hemendra Singh said that their personnel are trained in Behaviour Detection (BD). They look for passengers who exhibit suspicious.

According to Customs officials, sandalwood is smuggled to China, Hong Kong, and Gulf countries. Investigators said that crime syndicates recruit people and use them as carriers for smuggling of gold or drugs.

Meanwhile, unattended property worth over Rs 78 lakh was handed over to 529 rightful owners and property worth over Rs 5 crore was handed over to airport managers by CISF personnel.